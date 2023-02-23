L'Association canadienne des journalistes annonce les finalistes 2022 du concours des prix du meilleur journalisme d'investigation au Canada





OTTAWA, ON, le 24 févr. 2023 /CNW/ - L'Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ) est heureuse d'annoncer la liste des finalistes de son programme de prix 2022.

Les récipiendaires de chaque catégorie seront annoncés lors du gala de remise des prix prévu le 15 avril 2023 à Vancouver, dans le cadre de la conférence nationale de l'ACJ .

Les finalistes ont droit à des tarifs spéciaux pour la conférence et seront contactés pour savoir comment obtenir ces tarifs.

Les finalistes sont classés par ordre alphabétique selon le média où ils travaillaient au moment où leur candidature a été diffusée/publiée ou où la candidature particulière a été diffusée/publiée. Les liens vers les travaux ont été fournis lorsqu'ils sont disponibles. Pour les entrées qui se composent d'une série ou soumission de portefeuille, l'élément lié est le premier de la série.

Les finalistes dans la catégorie NOUVELLES ÉCRITES sont :

Grant Robertson

Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements

The Globe and Mail

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti

Intimate Partner Violence in Canada

The Globe and Mail

Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist

Unchartered

Toronto Star

Jen St. Denis

Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned

The Tyee

Les finalistes dans la catégorie MÉDIAS COMMUNAUTAIRES sont :

Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox

Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens

CBC News - Prince Edward Island

Lela Savi?, Julien Forest

Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas

La Converse, Montréal

Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier

Through the cracks

The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.

Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta

Housing Under Pressure

The Discourse Cowichan Valley

Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes

Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo

The Discourse Nanaimo

Les finalistes dans la catégorie REPORTAGE PARLÉ (PLUS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :

Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens

Black Robes

APTN Investigates

Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride

Canadian Coyote

CBC News - Investigative Unit

Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne

Recycling's dirty secrets

Radio-Canada / Enquête

Sabrina Myre

Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie

Journaliste indépendante / Radio-Canada Info

Les finalistes de la catégorie NOUVELLE PARLÉE (MOINS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :

Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe

A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says

CBC News - Manitoba

David Fraser, Falice Chin

Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency

CBC News - Ottawa

Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen

A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse

CBC News - Toronto

Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung

The Liquidator

CBC News - Investigative unit / CBC News - The National

Marie-Michelle Lauzon

De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles

Noovo Info

Les gagnants dans la catégorie JOURNALISME PARLÉ COMMUNAUTAIRE sont :

Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams

Community Support Workers

CBC News - Saskatchewan

Les finalistes de la catégorie JOURNALISME DE DONNÉES sont :

Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees

Breast Implants Injuries Data

CBC News - Investigates

Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu

Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante

Le Journal de Montréal

Bill Curry, Mahima Singh

ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing

The Globe and Mail

Jenn Thornhill Verma

Gaps in federal fisheries protections

The Narwhal

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier

Suspended

Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau

Les finalistes de la catégorie MÉDIAS EN LIGNE sont :

Brishti Basu

Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care

Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.

Geoff Leo

Disputed History

CBC News -- Saskatchewan

Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean

L'épidémie invisible

La Presse, Montréal

Carl Meyer

How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules

The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX DU DROIT À L'INFORMATION sont :

Brett Forester

'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms

CBC News - Indigenous

Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang

Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?

CBC News - Ottawa

Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile

Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec

Radio-Canada Info

Jim Bronskill

Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found

The Canadian Press

Katrina Clarke

Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct

Winnipeg Free Press

Ce prix est aimablement parrainé par le « Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund ».

Les finalistes de la catégorie PHOTOJOURNALISME sont :

Ben Nelms

Portfolio / The family farm after the flood

CBC News - Vancouver

Cole Burston

Portfolio

Journaliste indépendant



Carlos Osorio

Portfolio

Journaliste indépendant / Reuters

Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood

Journaliste indépendant / The Narwhal

Darryl Dyck

Portfolio

The Canadian Press

Les finalistes de la catégorie « SCOOP » sont :

Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania

Legacy of Abuse

CBC News - Saskatoon

Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack

Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers

CBC News - The National

Vincent Larouche

Jugé dans un secret total

La Presse, Montréal

Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid

Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook

National Observer

Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey

Cops donated to Freedom Convoy

Toronto Star

Les finalistes de la catégorie D'EXCELLENCE AU QUOTIDIEN sont :

Ollie Williams, Emily Blake

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT

Cabin Radio - Yellowknife, N.W.T.

Team entry

'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout

Capital Daily - Victoria, B.C.

Team entry

Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in

CBC News - Front Burner

Team entry

Saskatchewan Manhunt

CBC News - Saskatchewan / CBC News - The National

Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh

Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing

The Narwhal

Les finalistes de la catégorie REPORTAGE ÉCRIT sont :

Michelle Cyca

The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation

Maclean's

Erin Anderssen

Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat

The Globe and Mail

Jana Pruden

In her defence

The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones

The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing

The Globe and Mail

Richard Warnica

Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think

Toronto Star

Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR LE REPORTAGE SUR LES DROITS DE LA PERSONNE sont :

Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler

The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help

CBC Radio One - The Current

Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg

L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée

Radio-Canada Info : Enquête

Ian Willms

A life -- and death -- in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands

The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX SCA CANADA / CAJ POUR LES REPORTAGES SUR LE SECTEUR TRAVAIL sont :

Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren

The Last Coal Miners

CBC Radio One - The Doc Project

Rhea Rollmann

Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector

The Independent

Stephanie Wood

'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization

The Narwhal

Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie

An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse

Toronto Star

Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera

Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence

The Tyee

Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR JOURNALISTES AUTOCHTONE ÉMERGENT.ES sont :

Alessia Passafiume

Portfolio

Toronto Star

Angela Amato

Portfolio

The Canadian Press

Brittany Guyot

Portfolio APTN Investigates

Jennifer Francis

Portfolio

CBC News - Indigenous

Matteo Cimellaro

Portfolio

National Observer

Les finalistes du PRIX APTN / CAJ DE LA RÉCONCILIATION sont :

Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini

Expectations of a Papal apology

CBC News - The National

Matt Simmons

Wet'suwet'en coverage

The Narwhal

Amanda Follett Hosgood

Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir

The Tyee

Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop

Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann

The Tyee

Les finalistes dans la catégorie PRIX POUR LA COUVERTURE DES CHANGEMENTS CLIMATIQUES ET DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT sont :

Sarah Lawrynuik

Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages

Canadaland

Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell

The Big Burn

CBC News - The Fifth Estate

Thomas Gerbet

La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda

Radio-Canada Info

Inori Roy

As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen

The Local, Toronto

Jolene Banning

Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior

The Narwhal

Les finalistes du PRIX ÉTUDIANT DE L'EXCELLENCE EN JOURNALISME sont :

Pippa Norman

The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream

Capital Current / Carleton University

Team entry - Global Reporting Program

Growing Older

Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail

Sakeina Syed

End Of The Line

York University / Maisonneuve

Sonal Gupta

The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment

University of British Columbia / The Tyee

Conformément aux informations contenues dans les instructions du dossier de candidature, les juges avaient le pouvoir discrétionnaire de nommer entre un et cinq finalistes dans chaque catégorie de prix. Il y avait un total de 469 entrées pour le programme de prix 2022.

Nous remercions tous ceux qui ont soumis leur travail et félicitons les finalistes énumérés ci-dessus. Nous avons hâte de voir et de célébrer votre travail.

L'Association canadienne des journalistes est une organisation professionnelle qui compte plus de 1 300 membres à travers le Canada. Les rôles principaux de l'ACJ sont le travail de défense de l'intérêt public et le développement professionnel de ses membres.

