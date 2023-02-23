L'Association canadienne des journalistes annonce les finalistes 2022 du concours des prix du meilleur journalisme d'investigation au Canada

OTTAWA, ON, le 24 févr. 2023 /CNW/ - L'Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ) est heureuse d'annoncer la liste des finalistes de son programme de prix 2022.
Les récipiendaires de chaque catégorie seront annoncés lors du gala de remise des prix prévu le 15 avril 2023 à Vancouver, dans le cadre de la conférence nationale de l'ACJ.
Les finalistes ont droit à des tarifs spéciaux pour la conférence et seront contactés pour savoir comment obtenir ces tarifs.
Les finalistes sont classés par ordre alphabétique selon le média où ils travaillaient au moment où leur candidature a été diffusée/publiée ou où la candidature particulière a été diffusée/publiée. Les liens vers les travaux ont été fournis lorsqu'ils sont disponibles. Pour les entrées qui se composent d'une série ou soumission de portefeuille, l'élément lié est le premier de la série.
Les finalistes dans la catégorie NOUVELLES ÉCRITES sont :
Grant Robertson
Inside Hockey Canada's Secret Funds: The hidden use of registration fees in sexual assault settlements
The Globe and Mail
Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant, Elizabeth Renzetti
Intimate Partner Violence in Canada
The Globe and Mail
Rachel Mendleson, Steve Buist
Unchartered
Toronto Star
Jen St. Denis
Inside the Winters Hotel as It Burned
The Tyee
Les finalistes dans la catégorie MÉDIAS COMMUNAUTAIRES sont :
Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan, Steve Silcox
Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens
CBC News - Prince Edward Island
Lela Savi?, Julien Forest
Meurtres non résolus à Montréal : des blessures qui ne guérissent pas
La Converse, Montréal
Paul MacNeill, Rachel Collier
Through the cracks
The Eastern Graphic, Montague, P.E.I.
Jacqueline Ronson, Shalu Mehta
Housing Under Pressure
The Discourse Cowichan Valley
Julie Chadwick, Lauren Kaljur, Tegwyn Hughes
Investigating heat deaths in Nanaimo
The Discourse Nanaimo
Les finalistes dans la catégorie REPORTAGE PARLÉ (PLUS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :
Brittany Guyot, Kathleen Martens
Black Robes
APTN Investigates
Jorge Barrera, Kimberly Ivany, Aileen McBride
Canadian Coyote
CBC News - Investigative Unit
Gil Shochat, Chantal Lavigne
Recycling's dirty secrets
Radio-Canada / Enquête
Sabrina Myre
Après Daech, le cauchemar sans fin des enfants canadiens détenus en Syrie
Journaliste indépendante / Radio-Canada Info
Les finalistes de la catégorie NOUVELLE PARLÉE (MOINS DE CINQ MINUTES) sont :
Caroline Barghout, Kristin Annable, Amber Hildebrandt, Melanie Verhaeghe
A website designed to talk to strangers has become a haven for child sex predators, expert says
CBC News - Manitoba
David Fraser, Falice Chin
Follow the Convoy Cryptocurrency
CBC News - Ottawa
Farrah Merali, Dayna Gourley, Laura Pedersen
A track star's story of alleged sexual abuse
CBC News - Toronto
Jonathon Gatehouse, Albert Leung
The Liquidator
CBC News - Investigative unit / CBC News - The National
Marie-Michelle Lauzon
De plus en plus d'armes saisies dans les écoles
Noovo Info
Les gagnants dans la catégorie JOURNALISME PARLÉ COMMUNAUTAIRE sont :
Leisha Grebinski, Charles Hamilton, Chelsea Cross, Heather Morrison, Candice Lipski, Steven Adams
Community Support Workers
CBC News - Saskatchewan
Les finalistes de la catégorie JOURNALISME DE DONNÉES sont :
Valérie Ouellet, Sylvène Gilchrist, Ousama Farag, Chris Rees
Breast Implants Injuries Data
CBC News - Investigates
Dominique Cambron-Goulet, Charles Mathieu
Les maisons de paille de Valérie Plante
Le Journal de Montréal
Bill Curry, Mahima Singh
ArriveCan and the growth in federal outsourcing
The Globe and Mail
Jenn Thornhill Verma
Gaps in federal fisheries protections
The Narwhal
Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Max Binks-Collier
Suspended
Toronto Star / Investigative Journalism Bureau
Les finalistes de la catégorie MÉDIAS EN LIGNE sont :
Brishti Basu
Dumped at the bus stop: Royal Jubilee Hospital patients and employees say racial discrimination is harming people in need of care
Capital Daily, Victoria, B.C.
Geoff Leo
Disputed History
CBC News -- Saskatchewan
Philippe Mercure, Maxime Jean
L'épidémie invisible
La Presse, Montréal
Carl Meyer
How oil lobbyists weakened climate rules
The Narwhal
Les finalistes du PRIX DU DROIT À L'INFORMATION sont :
Brett Forester
'Stonewalled': Trans Mountain hides dealings with private security and spy firms
CBC News - Indigenous
Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang
Thousands assigned to inactive immigration officers and IDs. Are you one of them?
CBC News - Ottawa
Thomas Gerbet, Daniel Boily, Davide Gentile
Pressions et jeux de coulisses pour freiner l'accès à l'information au Québec
Radio-Canada Info
Jim Bronskill
Beijing may have tried to discourage Canadians from voting Conservative, federal unit found
The Canadian Press
Katrina Clarke
Truth and hidden consequences: Manitoba's secret handling of teacher misconduct
Winnipeg Free Press
Ce prix est aimablement parrainé par le « Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund ».
Les finalistes de la catégorie PHOTOJOURNALISME sont :
Ben Nelms
Portfolio / The family farm after the flood
CBC News - Vancouver
Cole Burston
Portfolio
Journaliste indépendant
Carlos Osorio
Portfolio
Journaliste indépendant / Reuters
Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Residents of Peguis First Nation face an impossible choice as they tackle yet another major flood
Journaliste indépendant / The Narwhal
Darryl Dyck
Portfolio
The Canadian Press
Les finalistes de la catégorie « SCOOP » sont :
Jason Warick, Jessie Anton, Yasmine Ghania
Legacy of Abuse
CBC News - Saskatoon
Paul Hunter, Dave Rae, Sheldon Beldick, Michael Drapack
Multiple people allege former Mountie sexually assaulted them as teenagers
CBC News - The National
Vincent Larouche
Jugé dans un secret total
La Presse, Montréal
Marc Fawcett-Atkinson, Jessica McDiarmid
Right-wing operatives masquerading as local grassroots groups on Facebook
National Observer
Marco Chown Oved, Grant LaFleche, Alex McKeen, Sheila Wang, Andrew Bailey
Cops donated to Freedom Convoy
Toronto Star
Les finalistes de la catégorie D'EXCELLENCE AU QUOTIDIEN sont :
Ollie Williams, Emily Blake
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the NWT
Cabin Radio - Yellowknife, N.W.T.
Team entry
'A hail of bullets': Witnesses describe Shelbourne Street armed robbery and police shootout
Capital Daily - Victoria, B.C.
Team entry
Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
CBC News - Front Burner
Team entry
Saskatchewan Manhunt
CBC News - Saskatchewan / CBC News - The National
Fatima Syed, Emma McIntosh
Doug Ford to gut Ontario's conservation authorities, citing stalled housing
The Narwhal
Les finalistes de la catégorie REPORTAGE ÉCRIT sont :
Michelle Cyca
The Curious Case of Gina Adams: A "Pretendian" investigation
Maclean's
Erin Anderssen
Consider the octopus, and how it could challenge our ideas about meat
The Globe and Mail
Jana Pruden
In her defence
The Globe and Mail
Lindsay Jones
The investigation of a young girl's death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing
The Globe and Mail
Richard Warnica
Toronto's airport is now worst in the world for delays. The reason may not be what you think
Toronto Star
Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR LE REPORTAGE SUR LES DROITS DE LA PERSONNE sont :
Matt Galloway, Liz Hoath, Lara O'Brien, Lindsay Rempel, Julie Crysler
The global refugee crisis, and what can be done to help
CBC Radio One - The Current
Sonia Desmarais, Sylvie Fournier, Milène Ortenberg
L'affaire Collard : une mort (in)expliquée
Radio-Canada Info : Enquête
Ian Willms
A life -- and death -- in Fort Chipewyan, downstream from the oilsands
The Narwhal
Les finalistes du PRIX SCA CANADA / CAJ POUR LES REPORTAGES SUR LE SECTEUR TRAVAIL sont :
Kristin Nelson, Acey Rowe, Alison Cook, Jennifer Warren
The Last Coal Miners
CBC Radio One - The Doc Project
Rhea Rollmann
Choices For Youth Strike Rocks NL Non-Profit Sector
The Independent
Stephanie Wood
'Scared into silence': former workers allege abuse, safety issues at B.C. environmental organization
The Narwhal
Kenyon Wallace, Megan Ogilvie
An inside look at Ontario's nursing nightmare: Why turnover and vacancy rates are only getting worse
Toronto Star
Moira Wyton, Zak Vescera
Health-Care Workers Are Facing an Epidemic of Violence
The Tyee
Les finalistes du PRIX JHR / CAJ POUR JOURNALISTES AUTOCHTONE ÉMERGENT.ES sont :
Alessia Passafiume
Portfolio
Toronto Star
Angela Amato
Portfolio
The Canadian Press
Brittany Guyot
Portfolio APTN Investigates
Jennifer Francis
Portfolio
CBC News - Indigenous
Matteo Cimellaro
Portfolio
National Observer
Les finalistes du PRIX APTN / CAJ DE LA RÉCONCILIATION sont :
Adrienne Arsenault, Jared Thomas, Yanjun Li, Jasmine Mani, Melissa Mancini
Expectations of a Papal apology
CBC News - The National
Matt Simmons
Wet'suwet'en coverage
The Narwhal
Amanda Follett Hosgood
Repairing the Devastation of the Nechako Reservoir
The Tyee
Francesca Fionda and Katie Hyslop
Revisiting the Record of the Sisters of St. Ann
The Tyee
Les finalistes dans la catégorie PRIX POUR LA COUVERTURE DES CHANGEMENTS CLIMATIQUES ET DE L'ENVIRONNEMENT sont :
Sarah Lawrynuik
Prairie Poop Bots, Floods and Water Shortages
Canadaland
Harvey Cashore, Lynette Fortune, Lyndsay Duncombe, Alicia Lee, John Badcock, Jonathan Castell
The Big Burn
CBC News - The Fifth Estate
Thomas Gerbet
La Fonderie Horne contamine la faune et la flore à plus de 50 km de Rouyn-Noranda
Radio-Canada Info
Inori Roy
As Toronto Temperatures Rise, Inequalities Widen
The Local, Toronto
Jolene Banning
Breaking up: ice loss is changing one Anishinaabe fisherman's relationship with Lake Superior
The Narwhal
Les finalistes du PRIX ÉTUDIANT DE L'EXCELLENCE EN JOURNALISME sont :
Pippa Norman
The Rideau River is feeding one Syrian family's Canadian dream
Capital Current / Carleton University
Team entry - Global Reporting Program
Growing Older
Global Reporting Program / University of British Columbia / The Globe and Mail
Sakeina Syed
End Of The Line
York University / Maisonneuve
Sonal Gupta
The Artist Motel: Inside a Vancouver Experiment
University of British Columbia / The Tyee
Conformément aux informations contenues dans les instructions du dossier de candidature, les juges avaient le pouvoir discrétionnaire de nommer entre un et cinq finalistes dans chaque catégorie de prix. Il y avait un total de 469 entrées pour le programme de prix 2022.
Nous remercions tous ceux qui ont soumis leur travail et félicitons les finalistes énumérés ci-dessus. Nous avons hâte de voir et de célébrer votre travail.
L'Association canadienne des journalistes est une organisation professionnelle qui compte plus de 1 300 membres à travers le Canada. Les rôles principaux de l'ACJ sont le travail de défense de l'intérêt public et le développement professionnel de ses membres.
www.caj.ca | www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists | www.twitter.com/CAJ
SOURCE Association canadienne des journalistes (ACJ)
