Avis aux médias - Minister Mendicino to make an announcement regarding support for over-representation of Indigenous, Black, and racialized people in the criminal justice system





OTTAWA, ON, le 20 mars 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to support communities and organizations that are developing alternatives to incarceration.

He will be joined by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney--Victoria, and Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.

Following the announcement, Ministers Mendicino, Miller, Hajdu, and Parliamentary Secretaries Damoff and Battiste, and MP Kayabaga will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time

1:20 p.m. EDT

Location

Room 135-B West Block, Parliament Hill

3938 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

