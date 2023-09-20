Quebec Precious Metals Congratulates Harfang Exploration on its Spodumene Discovery near the Sakami Project, James Bay, Quebec





MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Corporation") congratulates Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") on their discovery announced on September 13, 2023 of spodumene (lithium) in pegmatite dykes at Serpent-Radisson in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec. Harfang's discovery is located next to QPM's Sakami project at a distance of approximately 8 km ( Figure 1 ).

QPM reported high priority lithium targets following a detailed lithium targeting study on all of its exploration projects (1,298 claims covering 676 km2, 100% owned) performed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (see press release of August 22, 2023).

"Harfang's discovery is significant for our Sakami and Cheechoo-Éléonore Trend projects where we have identified high priority lithium targets and for the James Bay region, a district that has some of the largest spodumene pegmatite resources in the world. We are about to initiate our surface sampling program of pegmatites and look forward to making significant lithium discoveries" commented Normand Champigny, CEO.

QPM is planning to collect several hundred samples on its projects. The drilling campaign for gold at Sakami is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

An updated corporate presentation is available on the Corporation's web site www.qpmcorp.ca

Qualified Person

Normand Champigny, Eng., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is primarily focused on advancing its Sakami gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Eleonore gold mine. In addition the Company holds a 68% interest in the Kipawa/Zeus rare earths project located near Temiscaming, Quebec. This is the only rare earths project in North America which has a fully completed feasibility study.

For more information please contact:

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

[email protected]



