Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Property Management Vertical with Acquisition of Shelton Development Services





MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Shelton Development Services. ("SDS"), housing development solutions provider.

Founded in 1994 and located in Cranleigh, United Kingdom, SDS takes pride in offering comprehensive housing development solutions for housing associations, local governments, and private developers.

"SDS's dedication to empowering their clients and their continued success is evident. For decades SDS has equipped its customers with the tools required to successfully manage their day-to-day operations and long-term vision. strategy " stated Sam Youssef, the CEO of Valsoft. "SDS provides unparalleled aid and guidance through the development, rental, and conveyance processes, whether they are collaborating with housing associations, local councils, consultants, or private developers. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Valsoft family."

By leveraging its extensive expertise, SDS maximizes the potential of affordable home development, sales, and management. Their software, developed by experienced professionals who understand the challenges of social housing, provides users with enhanced control and visibility.

"SDS has distinguished itself as a dependable partner in the housing development sector, backed by a solid record of accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, the operating division of Valsoft. "They provide wide-ranging services that encompass every phase of development, guaranteeing that their clients are endowed with top-notch, personalized advice and aid tailored to their individual necessities."

Valsoft's acquisition of SDS marks its tenth acquisition in the United Kingdom, further strengthening its presence in the region and making a valuable addition to the Property Management Vertical at Valsoft. This move aligns with Valsoft's goal of developing businesses that provide industry-leading solutions to customers in their respective industries.

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in Montreal, Canada in 2015, Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About SDS

Shelton Development Services is a unique software firm specializing in creating bespoke software applications specifically tailored for the residential housing sector. In addition to providing a suite of software tools, it offers exceptional customer support, certified training, and a range of professional services. These services encompass land valuation, viability assessment, project management, consultation, and instructional training services.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal).

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.s-d-s.co.uk/

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

[email protected]

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

6 juin 2023 à 06:05

View source version on accesswire.com:Communiqué envoyé leet diffusé par :