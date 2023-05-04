Education is Facing an Impending Challenge! - Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers





MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The teachers' collective agreement expired on March 31 and the teacher unions have been in negotiation with the government since January. On the evening of May 4th, teachers will join forces to let the government know that they are rising up to underscore the challenges in education. Under the Star Wars theme "May the fourth be with you", teachers are asking this government to hear their voices and are calling for true investments in education in this round of negotiations.

Recently, the Journal de Montréal obtained data from the Ministry of Education which revealed that in February 2023, there were 71 full-time and 856 part-time teacher vacancies in the province. In addition, the Centre de recherche interuniversitaire sur la formation et la profession enseignante (CRIFPE) estimates that 40% of Quebec teachers will gradually leave their profession for retirement by 2030. This data is alarming. If true investments in education in this province are not made, there will be grave consequences.

Class composition is at the heart of this negotiation. This has a direct impact on the everyday lives of teachers and students alike. During the last round of negotiations, a committee was formed between the teachers and the school boards to find concrete and meaningful solutions to the real problems of class composition. In particular, the committee was to target cases of regular class composition that represented "special challenges" because of high proportions of students with individualized education plans (IEPs). The committee was mediated by an arbitrator who had the responsibility of writing a final report to be sent to the Minister of Education. Unfortunately, the teachers and the school boards did not come to a consensus. The arbitrator's report, which was sent to the Minister of Education in February, clearly states that class composition is the main determinant of a teacher's workload and he listed a series of recommendations to the Minister, such as increasing funds for resources to help teachers with challenging classes and giving teachers time to consult with specialists.

"This round of negotiations is an amazing opportunity for the government to make a difference for the future of education in this province. In order to attract and retain teachers, we need to find ways to provide better working conditions in schools. This can be done by improving class composition. If we reduce the number of students in classrooms that have significant needs or special challenges, this would give teachers more time to support all the students in their classroom. The time to invest is now before it is too late." Heidi Yetman, President of QPAT.

The Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers represents all teachers working in Quebec's English public sector. QPAT is 8000+ members strong and works to protect the individual rights and the collective good of all teachers. Established in 1864, QPAT is Canada's oldest union.

