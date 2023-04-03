Le Lézard
Classé dans : Santé, Le Covid-19
Sujets : Sondages, Opinions et Recheches, CPG

COVID-19 pandemic - The Government of Quebec presents the results of the last day


QUEBEC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 6, the MSSS will release its latest press release presenting the report on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the data will remain available for Quebec. ca , the open data site , or the INSPQ site . 

The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, for the last 24 hours, in Quebec, show:

*Remember that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centers is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, please consult the open data or the INSPQ site at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq .qc.ca/covid-19/data. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

Reminder of instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic prevention instructions such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and respecting the measures in force.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out what measures to take. take.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux


Ces communiqués peuvent vous intéresser aussi

à 13:38
Exponenti'elles: Les conséquences de la pandémie sur la santé mentale de groupes marginalisés soulignent le besoin d'offrir une plus grande souplesse en milieu de travail
Les r&#233;percussions de la pand&#233;mie continuent de peser sur les groupes marginalis&#233;s qui souffrent d'ins&#233;curit&#233; financi&#232;re, rapporte Exponenti'elles, un organisme national qui aide des gens &#224; sortir de la...

à 13:30
La ministre Marci Ien présente les investissements du budget de 2023 pour rendre la vie plus abordable grâce au remboursement pour l'épicerie
Aujourd'hui, la ministre des Femmes et de l'Égalité des genres et de la Jeunesse, l'honorable Marci Ien, a rencontré les propriétaires de Solmaz Foods et de Dimpflmeier Bakery ainsi que des acheteurs à Etobicoke, en Ontario, pour présenter les...

à 13:23
Le ministre Sajjan présente les investissements du budget de 2023 pour rendre la vie de la population canadienne plus abordable
Aujourd'hui, l'honorable Harjit S. Sajjan, ministre du Développement international et ministre responsable de l'Agence de développement économique du Pacifique Canada (PacifiCan), a visité Daana Paani, une épicerie locale à Kamloops, pour présenter...

à 12:41
COVID-19 pandemic - The Government of Quebec presents the results of the last day
On April 6, the MSSS will release its latest press release presenting the report on the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the data will remain available for Quebec. ca , the open data site , or the INSPQ site .  The most recent data on the evolution of...

à 11:44
PROJET DE LOI 15 SUR SANTÉ QUÉBEC : L'ORDRE DES CHIMISTES SOUHAITE CONTRIBUER À AMÉLIORER LES SERVICES PROFESSIONNELS DANS LES LABORATOIRES DE BIOLOGIE MÉDICALE DU RÉSEAU DE LA SANTÉ
Dans le cadre du dépôt du projet de loi no 15, Loi visant à rendre le système de santé et de services sociaux plus efficace, l'Ordre des chimistes du Québec (OCQ) souhaite, en tant qu'ordre professionnel, mettre la main à la pâte afin d'aider le...

à 11:13
Burundi : le PAM va réduire de moitié l'aide alimentaire pour les réfugiés congolais
NEW YORK, 31 March 2023 / PRN Africa / -- Les réfugiés, dont la plupart ont fui le conflit dans l'est de la République démocratique du Congo (RDC), ont besoin d'une aide alimentaire pour nourrir leurs familles. Le 1er avril 2023, le PAM sera...

Plus de nouvelles sur Le Covid-19...


Communiqué envoyé le 3 avril 2023 à 12:41 et diffusé par :