REMINDER ABOUT THE RULES GOVERNING SALMON FISHING ON RIVIÈRE KOKSOAK IN NUNAVIK

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, le 7 juill. 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As the peak period of the salmon fishing season in Nunavik approaches, the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) would like to remind anglers using Rivière Koksoak in Kuujjuaq of the importance of complying with the rules governing this type of fishing.

Stringent rules are in place to help conserve this much sought-after species. In compliance with the federal requirement to register all salmon that are caught and retained (section 41, Québec Fishery Regulations), salmon fishers on Rivière Koksoak must register all the salmon they catch and retain. The registration process takes place with the fishing guide from the Nayumivik Land Corporation in Kuujjuaq (which holds an outfitter's licence - Pourvoirie Caribou de Kuujjuaq Inc.), and must be completed within 48 hours of the fishing trip. Alternatively, salmon fishers may also download the Angler's Logbook (in French only), which is used to record data, and hand it to their guide after their fishing trip or place it in the metal box installed for that purpose at the Kuujjuaq marina.

The weight and fork length of salmon that are caught and retained must be provided with the registration. Anglers are also asked to collaborate by stating the number of salmon caught and released, and by taking a scale sample from the salmon they retain. Information on the total number of fish caught (retained and released) is used by the MFFP to calculate fishing success, which in turn is an indicator of population status. As for the scales, they provide information on fish growth rates, migration strategies and population age structures.

The vast size of both the territory and the catchment basins in Nord-du-Québec make it difficult to monitor Atlantic salmon populations in the region. Monitoring of sport fishing is therefore the main source of information. Salmon registration data (fishing effort and success, fish weight and length, scale samples) are therefore extremely important to the MFFP, and the collaboration of anglers is essential.

