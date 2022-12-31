Le chef de la direction de l'IFIC prendra sa retraite à la fin de l'année





TORONTO, 29 juin 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Paul Bourque, its President and CEO, intends to retire effective December 31, 2022.



"The industry has benefitted enormously from Paul's effective and principled leadership since he joined IFIC in June 2016," said Rick Headrick, Chair, IFIC Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board and all of IFIC's members, I thank Paul for his tireless and highly successful efforts to further IFIC's mission to foster integrity and growth in the industry and to strengthen investor understanding and confidence."

"The investment funds industry provides investors with insightful advice, extensive choice and excellent value, and I am proud to have led IFIC through this period of unprecedented change," said Mr. Bourque. "I am very fortunate and grateful to work alongside such an outstanding team and board."

The IFIC Board of Directors has struck a committee to undertake a search for the organization's next CEO. Until his successor is named and integrated, Mr. Bourque will continue to lead the IFIC team and their efforts on behalf of the industry.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

