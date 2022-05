Des célébrations et projets communautaires partout au pays pour le jubilé de platine de Sa Majesté la reine

Queen Elizabeth II: Soaring with Grace, Grit and Endurance

People Of Motherland A World of Cultures Un Monde De Cultures

"Tunes" day in the Township

The Corporation of Loyalist Township - Recreation Services Department

Jubilee Garden Project at Waba Cottage Museum and Gardens Historical Site

The JunCtian Network Inc

Kent Regiment Chapter Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Light Up the Hills Festival of Halton

Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Battle of the Atlantic Memorial

Citizenship learning and political participation among Chinese seniors

Study Circle for Math Science and Languages

Study Circle Program for Children and Youth Development

Ontario Provincial Police Museum and Friends of the OPP Museum

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

In Circle Together: Building and dedicating our outdoor gathering space

The Sons of Scotland Pipe Band / Mac An Alba

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Imperial Order Daughters of The Empire

Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization Inc.

Apprenons-en plus sur le Canada et la Couronne

Artists And Artisans Development and Network (AADN)

Connecting Canadian Youth to "Imagined Communities" Related to the Queen

The Corporation of The City of Timmins

Memorize Her Majesty the Queen Serve Canada 70th Anniversary

The Governing Council of The University of Toronto

Her Majesty's Royal Chapel of the Mohawk: Virtual Exhibition and Lecture

5 000 $