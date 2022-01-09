Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - 10 janv. 2022





TORONTO, le 10 janv. 2022 /CNW/ -

Lundi 10/01/2022

Daily Grand Tirage régulier

10, 28, 35, 40, 43 Grand numéro 05

POKER LOTTO

Main gagnante: A-C, 3-S, 10-D, 5-C, 6-S.

Légende: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

3, 9, 19, 23, 30 & 32 No comp. 25.



PICK-2: 2 3



PICK-3: 2 6 8



PICK-4: 5 6 4 8



ENCORE: 2499182



DAILY KENO

3, 6, 7, 15, 18, 22, 23, 25, 27, 37,

38, 40, 41, 42, 46, 53, 54, 55, 58, 68.

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi

PICK-2: 3 9



PICK-3: 5 1 3



PICK-4: 8 8 0 7



ENCORE: 2613547



DAILY KENO

2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 18, 24, 25, 26, 30,

32, 40, 42, 47, 53, 56, 60, 61, 63, 70.

Résultats WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO

categorie:

Très canadiens bacon castor pêche rondelle neige motoneige

© 2022 Califon Productions, Inc. « Wheel of Fortune » est une marque déposée de Califon Productions, Inc. Tous droits réservés.

