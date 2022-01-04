Le Lézard
Classé dans : Vacance et tourisme

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi - Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - 05 janvier 2022


TORONTO, le 5 janv. 2022 /CNW/ -

Mercredi 05/01/2022

PICK-2: 0 7

PICK-3: 6 4 8

PICK-4: 6 2 3 6

ENCORE: 7839073

DAILY KENO
4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 17, 23, 26, 28, 30,
31, 32, 34, 39, 43, 54, 57, 61, 64, 69.

SOURCE OLG Winners


