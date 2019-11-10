Le Lézard
Classé dans : Vacance et tourisme

Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi - Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - le 11 novembre 2019


TORONTO, le 11 nov. 2019 /CNW/ -

Lundi 11/11/2019

PICK-2: 2  2

PICK-3: 9  5   6

PICK-4: 4  2   3   0

ENCORE: 9601745

DAILY KENO
 4,  7,  9, 15, 17, 18, 21, 26, 28, 33,
34, 37, 44, 50, 53, 54, 62, 64, 66, 70.

SOURCE OLG Winners


Ces communiqués peuvent vous intéresser aussi

à 14:39
Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi - Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - le 11 novembre 2019
Lundi 11/11/2019 PICK-2: 2  2 PICK-3: 9  5   6 PICK-4: 4  2   3   0 ENCORE: 9601745 DAILY KENO 4,  7,  9, 15, 17, 18, 21, 26, 28, 33,34, 37, 44, 50, 53, 54, 62, 64, 66, 70. SOURCE OLG Winners

à 09:00
Sunwing présente un nouveau menu d'achats à bord créé en collaboration avec Schwartz's Deli et la célèbre Chef Lynn Crawford de la chaîne de télévision Food Network Canada
Le Café Sunwing revient en force! Au cours de la prochaine saison, les voyageurs pourront vivre non pas une, mais deux fameuses expériences culinaires canadiennes en route vers le soleil du Sud. La nouveauté de cette édition est l'introduction de...

à 09:00
Habanos, S.A. présente en avant-première mondiale l'édition exclusive Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8 commémorant le Nouvel An chinois
Habanos, SA, par l'intermédiaire de Pacific Cigar Co. et Infifon HK Ltd., ses distributeurs exclusifs pour l'Asie, présente Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8...

à 08:00
/R E P R I S E -- Avis aux médias : conférence téléphonique de CAE sur ses résultats du deuxième trimestre de l'exercice 2020/
- CAE publiera les résultats financiers du deuxième trimestre de son exercice 2020 le mercredi 13 novembre 2019. Une conférence téléphonique, au cours de laquelle nous reverrons les résultats et les perspectives d'avenir de CAE avec les analystes et...

à 05:00
Invitation aux médias - Observez le passage de Mercure avec les experts du Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
Aujourd'hui, Espace pour la vie invite les représentants des médias à se joindre aux passionnés d'astronomie pour observer le passage de la planète Mercure devant le Soleil. En compagnie d'astronomes professionnels et amateurs équipés de télescopes...

10 nov 2019
Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - NUMÉROS GAGNANTS DE LA LOTERIE SOIRÉE - le 10 novembre 2019
Dimanche 10/11/2019 POKER LOTTO Main gagnante: 4-S, 9-S, 6-H, 6-D, K-S. Légende: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE MEGADICE LOTTO: 2, 8, 18, 20, 32 & 37 No comp. 1. PICK-2: 4 5 PICK-3: 7 3 5 PICK-4: 5...

Plus de nouvelles sur Vacance et tourisme...


Communiqué envoyé le 11 novembre 2019 à 14:39 et diffusé par :