Numéros gagnants de la loterie après-midi - Société des loteries et des jeux de l'Ontario - le 11 novembre 2019

Lundi 11/11/2019
PICK-2: 2 2
PICK-3: 9 5 6
PICK-4: 4 2 3 0
ENCORE: 9601745
DAILY KENO 4, 7, 9, 15, 17, 18, 21, 26, 28, 33,34, 37, 44, 50, 53, 54, 62, 64, 66, 70.
SOURCE OLG Winners
Dimanche 10/11/2019
POKER LOTTO
Main gagnante: 4-S, 9-S, 6-H, 6-D, K-S.
Légende:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO: 2, 8, 18, 20, 32 & 37 No comp. 1. PICK-2: 4 5 PICK-3: 7 3 5 PICK-4: 5...