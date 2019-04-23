MISE À JOUR - Avis aux médias - Le ministre de l'Infrastructure et des Collectivités du Canada en visite dans la région du Grand Victoria

VICTORIA, le 23 avril 2019 /CNW/ - Le ministre de l'Infrastructure et des Collectivités du Canada, François-Philippe Champagne, visitera la région du Grand Victoria pour faire d'importantes annonces en matière d'infrastructure qui auront un impact positif sur les collectivités environnantes.
Date : Mardi 23 avril 2019
NOTEZ: ÉVÉNEMENT ANNULÉ
10 h
Le ministre Champagne fera une importante annonce en matière d'infrastructure concernant l'atténuation des effets des catastrophes naturelles.
OUVERT AUX MÉDIAS
Songhees Walkway (Promenade Songhees), en avant de l'hôtel Delta
100, rue Harbour
Victoria (BC)
NOTEZ: L'ÉVÉNEMENT SE DÉROULERA SANS LE MINISTRE CHAMPAGNE
11 h 30
Le ministre Champagne fera une importante annonce en matière d'infrastructure
OUVERT AUX MÉDIAS
17 Mile House Pub
5126, rue Sooke
Sooke, Colombie-Britannique
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada