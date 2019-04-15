Moody's acquiert une part majoritaire du capital de Vigeo Eiris, acteur mondial de premier plan de l'évaluation ESG





Moody's Corporation (NYSE : MCO) annonce, ce jour, sa prise de participation majoritaire dans Vigeo Eiris, leader mondial en matière d'analyses, de données et d'évaluations au regard des critères environnementaux, sociaux et de gouvernance (ESG). Cette acquisition s'inscrit dans l'objectif de Moody's de promouvoir l'usage de standards à l'échelle mondiale auprès des acteurs de marché.

Fort d'une expertise et d'un portefeuille de produits reposant sur des évaluations et une vaste base de données ESG, Vigeo Eiris propose de l'analyse spécialisée et des outils d'accompagnement à la décision pour des investissements éthiques et en faveur d'une croissance soutenable.

Vigeo Eiris poursuivra ses activités sous son nom propre, conservera son siège social à Paris et constituera une filiale de Moody's Investors Service.

Cette acquisition résulte de la prise en considération de l'importance croissante des critères ESG pour les émetteurs, investisseurs, contreparties et autres acteurs face à des marchés financiers, et autres parties prenantes, qui aspirent à des standards précis et objectifs pour décrypter et évaluer ces facteurs.

« Véritable pionnier dans ce domaine, Vigeo Eiris a introduit davantage de transparence et contribué à sensibiliser les professionnels des marchés aux enjeux ESG et de développement durable tout en démontrant sa capacité à innover et à se développer pour répondre à des besoins croissants d'information vis-à-vis de ces problématiques », a déclaré Myriam Durand, Responsable mondiale des évaluations pour Moody's Investors Service. « La prise de participation majoritaire de Moody's dans Vigeo Eiris va permettre de développer davantage l'offre existante en matière d'évaluation des risques ESG, en mettant à disposition des acteurs de marché un référentiel mondial, au regard de ces critères, pour les accompagner dans leurs décisions d'investissement ».

« Cette acquisition réaffirme l'importance des évaluations ESG pour les acteurs de marché. Nous nous réjouissons de cette collaboration avec Moody's qui va permettre à nos clients d'accéder, à travers nos évaluations, analyses et données, à une offre très exhaustive sur les risques liés au développement durable », a indiqué Nicole Notat, Présidente de Vigeo Eiris.

À travers cette acquisition, Moody's réitère son engagement en faveur d'un renforcement de la transparence en matière d'ESG mais aussi sa volonté d'instituer des standards dans ce domaine.

Pour plus d'informations quant à la manière dont Moody's appréhende les critères ESG, veuillez vous rendre sur le site esg.moodys.io.

Les modalités de l'opération n'ont pas été communiquées et seront sans incidence significative sur les résultats financiers de Moody's.

À PROPOS DE MOODY'S CORPORATION

Acteur incontournable pour les marchés financiers internationaux, Moody's contribue à travers ses notations de crédit, analyses et solutions à la transparence et l'intégration des marchés financiers. Cotée à la Bourse de New York (NYSE : MCO), Moody's Corporation est la société-mère de Moody's Investors Service qui délivre des notations de crédit et produit de la recherche sur différents instruments de dette, et de Moody's Analytics qui propose notamment des solutions logicielles de pointe en termes de gestion du risque mais aussi des services de conseil ciblés, de la recherche crédit et des analyses économiques. Avec près de 13 100 collaborateurs dans le monde et une présence dans 42 pays, Moody's Corporation a réalisé en 2018 un chiffre d'affaires de 4,2 milliards de dollars. Pour plus de précisions, nous vous invitons à vous rendre sur www.moodys.com. www.moodys.com.

