Présélection pour le Prix de la presse européenne 2019





AMSTERDAM, 26 mars 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voici la présélection pour le Prix de la presse européenne 2019. Les lauréats seront annoncés le 23 mai dans les locaux de la Gazeta Wyborcza à Varsovie. Pour en savoir plus sur ce prix, cliquez ici.

Reportage exceptionnel (Distinguished Reporting)

l « 56 days » - Katrin Kuntz, Marian Blasberg, Christoph Scheuermann, Der Spiegel (Allemagne)

l « Gaza. It's time for change » - Francesca Borri, Yedioth Ahronoth (Israël) & La Repubblica (Italie)

l « If We Were Roma, We Would Not Come Back from Britain » - Denisa Gdovinová & Filip Olsovsky, .tý?de? (Slovaquie)

l « I'm going for an HIV » - Ekaterina Fomina, Novaya Gazeta (Russie)

l « Prisoners of the 4th floor » - Ewa Wo?kanowska-Ko?odziej, Pismo. Magazyn Opinii (Pologne)

l « Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession » - Dan Nolan & David Goldblatt, The Guardian (Royaume-Uni)

Innovation

l « The Drums of Democracy » - C?t?lina Dumbr?veanu, Ramin Mazur, John Donica, Victoria Colesnic & Edges of Europe team, Are We Europe (International) & 360 Magazine (Pays-Bas)

l « Elections clouds cleared: which party, which candidate says what? » - Efe Kerem Sözeri, P24 (Turquie)

l « Endgame » - Maximilian Popp dans Der Spiegel, Allemagne & The Black Sea, Roumanie

l « Forbidden Stories » - Laurent Richard & Freedom of Voices Network, forbiddenstories.org (International)

l « Palmyra, the other side » - Guillermo Abril & Carlos Spottorno, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin (Allemagne) & El País Semanal (Espagne)

l « Radmesser » - Michael Gegg, Fabian Altenried, Martin Baaske, Andreas Baum, Hans Hack, Jakob Kluge, Hendrik Lehmann, David Meidinger, Hannes Soltau, Helena Wittlich, Der Tagesspiegel (Allemagne)

Journalisme d'investigation

l « The Brotherhood of Killers and Cops » - Roman Anin, Novaya Gazeta (Russie)

l « Money laundering at Danske Bank » - Eva Jung, Simon Bendtsen & Michael Lund, Berlingske (Danemark)

l « Myanmar Burning » - Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe Oo, Simon Lewis, Antoni Slodkowski, Reuters (International)

l « Propaganda War in Europe: The Far-Right Media » - Nina Horaczek, Falter (Autriche)

l « Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects » - Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein, Bellingcat (Royaume-Uni)

l « Windrush Scandal » - Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian (Royaume-Uni)

Journalisme d'opinion

l « The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war? » - Madeleine Schwartz, The Guardian (Royaume-Uni)

l « Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny » - Beata Balogova, SME (Slovaquie)

l « Someone I wish I hadn't known » - Vera Mulder, De Correspondent (Pays-Bas)

l « Trial runs for fascism are in full flow » - Fintan O'Toole, Irish Times (Irlande)

l « Use article 7 against my country » - Radu Dumitrescu, The New Federalist (Roumanie)

Contact :

Mme Lily Schim van der Loeff

+31(0)627-006-043

lily@europeanpressprize.com

Communiqué envoyé le 26 mars 2019 à 09:22 et diffusé par :