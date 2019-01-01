Recours Collectif contre Marriott/Starwood pour Violation de Données





TORONTO, le 10 janv. 2019 /CNW/ - Rochon Genova LLP rappelle aux résidents du Québec qu'un recours collectif a été entrepris contre Marriott International Inc. et ses affiliés concernant la violation des données chez les Propriétés Starwood, gérées par Marriott. La violation de données a été annoncée par Marriott le 30 novembre 2018.

Les chaînes hôtelières de Starwood incluent notamment: W Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points par Sheraton et Design Hotels. Les multipropriétés (timeshares) de marque Starwood, ont également été exposées.

