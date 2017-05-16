/R E P R I S E -- Influence MTL - Première conférence d'influenceurs au Québec/

Le Lézard
MONTRÉAL, le 16 mai 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - La première édition de Influence MTL se tiendra le vendredi 19 mai prochain au   Centre  Sheraton Montréal et accueillera quelque 1200 entrepreneurs et professionnels du monde des affaires.

Plus connu sous le nom de Gary Vee, Gary Vaynerchuk est un entrepreneur en se?rie ame?ricain, un auteur a? succe?s cite? par le New York Times, confe?rencier et une personnalite? ce?le?bre sur internet. (Groupe CNW/Influence Mtl)

Lui-même entrepreneur depuis plus d'une quinzaine d'années, c'est Thierry Lindor qui a eu l'idée de Influence MTL. «J'ai toujours été fasciné par l'influence et par l'impact des influenceurs sur leur communauté. En créant Influence MTL, je souhaitais démarrer un mouvement de conférences nomades qui permettraient aux jeunes, aux intrapreneurs et aux entrepreneurs d'apprendre et d'être inspirés par des influenceurs locaux et internationaux », explique Thierry Lindor.

Influence MTL propose une journée bien remplie d'activités, de conférences et de panels qui rejoignent les entrepreneurs de différentes industries. Ainsi, des entrepreneurs à la fine pointe des technologies vertes aux grands restaurateurs, en passant par les spécialistes du marketing, les influenceurs du monde des arts, les experts en affaires et les milléniaux, tous échangeront leurs points de vue dans le cadre de tables rondes innovantes et de conférences inspirantes. Les trois têtes d'affiche de l'événement sont Nicolas Duvernois et Danièle Henkel, ainsi que l'entrepreneur international Gary Vaynerchuk, qui donnera pour la première fois une conférence publique .

Pour ce qui est des panels, ils mettront en vedette des influenceurs d'ici, tels qu'Étienne Boulay, Roseline Filion, Dominic Gagnon de Connect&GO, Luc Laroche du restaurant Le Richmond, Kim Rusk et plusieurs autres. La programmation complète est disponible ici.

Si Montréal est l'hôte de la première édition d'Influence MTL, les organisateurs ont l'ambition de se déplacer de ville en ville, en offrant un contenu adapté à chacun des marchés visités. D'autres destinations - en sol canadien et international - ont été confirmées et seront annoncées lors de l'événement.

 

Informations factuelles :
Vendredi 19 mai de 7h à 19h
Au Centre Sheraton de Montréal
1201, boul. René-Lévesque Ouest, Montréal, QC, H3B 2L7
Informations et billetterie : https://buy.influencemtl.com/

 

PROGRAMMATION | SCHEDULE
May 19 mai 2017

Mot de Bienvenue - Thierry Lindor, Fondateur de InfluenceMTL

1 cause + 1 brand = 1 movement | Social Entrepreneurship
Fabrice Vil  - Co-Founder and Executive Director, Pour 3 Points
Nalie Agustin - Writer, YouTuber and Cancer survivor
Aiesha Robinson - Founder, Born To Rise
Adamo Mariani - President of Crown Real Estate

Dress For Success | Clothing/Retail & Entrepreneurship
Setiz Taheri - Co-founder, Atelier New Regime
Ezechiel DeBrosse - Image Consultant at EZ-COUTURE
Pierre-Olivier Mercier - Co-founder, WLKN


KEYNOTE : Nicolas Duvernois
Nicolas is an entrepreneur and author, best known as the president and founder of PUR Vodka. PUR Vodka is the first ultra premium grade vodka to be produced in Quebec, winning over 41 international prizes, and is also distributed across Canada.

 

Not 1, Not 2...Many Locations | Hospitality & Entrepreneurship
John Edward Gumbley - Co-owner of Bord'Elle and Founder of JEGantic
PJ Goupil -  CFO & Head of Marketing, A5  Hospitalité
Jonathan Dresner - Owner at Pigeon Espresso Bar &  Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce
Lino Lozza - Owner, Buonanotte  Restaurant

Online Noise + Branding | Digital marketing & Entrepreneurship
JP Shoiry - Chief of Content Strategy and partner at  Republik
Milca Les Curls - Strategiste digitale & Youtuber
Oliver Kult - Co-founder, Maison Privée
Chuck Lapointe - Co-founder  & CEO, Narcity  Media

Entrepreneuriat au Féminin | Women & Entrepreneurship
Kim Rusk - Animatrice Radio CKOI et fondatrice de SELFIE par Kim  Rusk
Andrea Revolorio - Co-founder, La Rousse Mobile Karolyne Auger - Directrice des Opérations,PUR Vodka Michelle Shnaidman - Founder and CEO, Bellesa

Un Athlète = Un Entrepreneur | Sports & Entrepreneurship
Bruny Surin - Olympic Champion, Canadian Track & Field Legend and  entrepreneur
Etienne Boulay - Retired football player
Roseline Filion - 3-time Olympic diver and  entrepreneur
Maxime Paulhus Gosselin - Founder & CEO, Joii

The exceptions that prove the rule | Restaurants & Entrepreneurship
Luc Laroche - Président, Groupe Le  Richmond
Jonathan Dresner - Owner, Pigeon Espresso Bar &  Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce
Dyan Solomon - Co-owner, Olive + Gourmando & Foxy

D'la Boisson + Des Boissons | Spiritieux/Breuvages & Entreprenariat
Nicolas Duvernois - Président directeur général chez PUR vodka & romeo's gin
Bastien Poulain - Fondateur, 1642 Sodas
Stevens Charles - Président chez LS Cream Liqueur

KEYNOTE : Danièle Henkel
Founder of Daniele Henkel Enterprises Inc.
As an advocate for change and innovation, her human approach to entrepreneurship directly challenges socially ascribed perceptions of women in business.

 

The BOX...What BOX? | Shareconomy & Entrepreneurship
Dominic Gagnon - Co-founder, Connect&GO
Michael BibeauCo-founder & CEO, Boostmi Technologies
Rémi Richard - Founder & VP, Chronométriq
Marta Rocamora Gonzalez - Senior Community Director, WeWork

Your body's your entrepreneurial temple | Health & Entrepreneurship
Drea Wheeler - Entrepreneur, model and celebrity trainer
Claudine Larivière - Dietitian, human productivity strategist and  entrepreneur
Francisco Randez - Animateur radio et télé, acteur et Co-propriétaire Restaurant HÀ

Influential Creators | Art & Entrepreneurship
Adam Vieira - Co-owner, Station 16 Gallery
Miss Me - Activist, feminist, and Montreal's Premier Art Vandal
Sandra Chevrier - Artiste peintre & illustratrice

KEYNOTE : Gary Vaynerchuk
One of the world's leading marketing experts, Gary Vaynerchuk runs VaynerMedia, one of the hottest digital agencies around.
Just out of college, Gary grew his family wine business from a $4M to a $45M business in just five years. Gary was also an early investor in companies including Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and Uber.

 

Schedule subject to change. Programme peut être soumis à modification.

 

SOURCE Influence Mtl


