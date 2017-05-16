Influence MTL - Première conférence d'influenceurs au Québec







MONTRÉAL, le 16 mai 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - La première édition de Influence MTL se tiendra le vendredi 19 mai prochain au Centre Sheraton Montréal et accueillera quelque 1200 entrepreneurs et professionnels du monde des affaires.

Lui-même entrepreneur depuis plus d'une quinzaine d'années, c'est Thierry Lindor qui a eu l'idée de Influence MTL. «J'ai toujours été fasciné par l'influence et par l'impact des influenceurs sur leur communauté. En créant Influence MTL, je souhaitais démarrer un mouvement de conférences nomades qui permettraient aux jeunes, aux intrapreneurs et aux entrepreneurs d'apprendre et d'être inspirés par des influenceurs locaux et internationaux », explique Thierry Lindor.

Influence MTL propose une journée bien remplie d'activités, de conférences et de panels qui rejoignent les entrepreneurs de différentes industries. Ainsi, des entrepreneurs à la fine pointe des technologies vertes aux grands restaurateurs, en passant par les spécialistes du marketing, les influenceurs du monde des arts, les experts en affaires et les milléniaux, tous échangeront leurs points de vue dans le cadre de tables rondes innovantes et de conférences inspirantes. Les trois têtes d'affiche de l'événement sont Nicolas Duvernois et Danièle Henkel, ainsi que l'entrepreneur international Gary Vaynerchuk, qui donnera pour la première fois une conférence publique .

Pour ce qui est des panels, ils mettront en vedette des influenceurs d'ici, tels qu'Étienne Boulay, Roseline Filion, Dominic Gagnon de Connect&GO, Luc Laroche du restaurant Le Richmond, Kim Rusk et plusieurs autres. La programmation complète est disponible ici .

Si Montréal est l'hôte de la première édition d'Influence MTL, les organisateurs ont l'ambition de se déplacer de ville en ville, en offrant un contenu adapté à chacun des marchés visités. D'autres destinations - en sol canadien et international - ont été confirmées et seront annoncées lors de l'événement.

Informations factuelles :

Vendredi 19 mai de 7h à 19h

Au Centre Sheraton de Montréal

1201, boul. René-Lévesque Ouest, Montréal, QC, H3B 2L7

Informations et billetterie : https://buy.influencemtl.com/

PROGRAMMATION | SCHEDULE

May 19 mai 2017

Mot de Bienvenue - Thierry Lindor, Fondateur de InfluenceMTL

1 cause + 1 brand = 1 movement | Social Entrepreneurship

Fabrice Vil - Co-Founder and Executive Director, Pour 3 Points

Nalie Agustin - Writer, YouTuber and Cancer survivor

Aiesha Robinson - Founder, Born To Rise

Adamo Mariani - President of Crown Real Estate

Dress For Success | Clothing/Retail & Entrepreneurship

Setiz Taheri - Co-founder, Atelier New Regime

Ezechiel DeBrosse - Image Consultant at EZ-COUTURE

Pierre-Olivier Mercier - Co-founder, WLKN

KEYNOTE : Nicolas Duvernois

Nicolas is an entrepreneur and author, best known as the president and founder of PUR Vodka. PUR Vodka is the first ultra premium grade vodka to be produced in Quebec, winning over 41 international prizes, and is also distributed across Canada.

Not 1, Not 2...Many Locations | Hospitality & Entrepreneurship

John Edward Gumbley - Co-owner of Bord'Elle and Founder of JEGantic

PJ Goupil - CFO & Head of Marketing, A5 Hospitalité

Jonathan Dresner - Owner at Pigeon Espresso Bar & Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce

Lino Lozza - Owner, Buonanotte Restaurant

Online Noise + Branding | Digital marketing & Entrepreneurship

JP Shoiry - Chief of Content Strategy and partner at Republik

Milca Les Curls - Strategiste digitale & Youtuber

Oliver Kult - Co-founder, Maison Privée

Chuck Lapointe - Co-founder & CEO, Narcity Media

Entrepreneuriat au Féminin | Women & Entrepreneurship

Kim Rusk - Animatrice Radio CKOI et fondatrice de SELFIE par Kim Rusk

Andrea Revolorio - Co-founder, La Rousse Mobile Karolyne Auger - Directrice des Opérations,PUR Vodka Michelle Shnaidman - Founder and CEO, Bellesa

Un Athlète = Un Entrepreneur | Sports & Entrepreneurship

Bruny Surin - Olympic Champion, Canadian Track & Field Legend and entrepreneur

Etienne Boulay - Retired football player

Roseline Filion - 3-time Olympic diver and entrepreneur

Maxime Paulhus Gosselin - Founder & CEO, Joii

The exceptions that prove the rule | Restaurants & Entrepreneurship

Luc Laroche - Président, Groupe Le Richmond

Jonathan Dresner - Owner, Pigeon Espresso Bar & Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce

Dyan Solomon - Co-owner, Olive + Gourmando & Foxy

D'la Boisson + Des Boissons | Spiritieux/Breuvages & Entreprenariat

Nicolas Duvernois - Président directeur général chez PUR vodka & romeo's gin

Bastien Poulain - Fondateur, 1642 Sodas

Stevens Charles - Président chez LS Cream Liqueur

KEYNOTE : Danièle Henkel

Founder of Daniele Henkel Enterprises Inc.

As an advocate for change and innovation, her human approach to entrepreneurship directly challenges socially ascribed perceptions of women in business.

The BOX...What BOX? | Shareconomy & Entrepreneurship

Dominic Gagnon - Co-founder, Connect&GO

Michael Bibeau - Co-founder & CEO, Boostmi Technologies

Rémi Richard - Founder & VP, Chronométriq

Marta Rocamora Gonzalez - Senior Community Director, WeWork

Your body's your entrepreneurial temple | Health & Entrepreneurship

Drea Wheeler - Entrepreneur, model and celebrity trainer

Claudine Larivière - Dietitian, human productivity strategist and entrepreneur

Francisco Randez - Animateur radio et télé, acteur et Co-propriétaire Restaurant HÀ

Influential Creators | Art & Entrepreneurship

Adam Vieira - Co-owner, Station 16 Gallery

Miss Me - Activist, feminist, and Montreal's Premier Art Vandal

Sandra Chevrier - Artiste peintre & illustratrice

KEYNOTE : Gary Vaynerchuk

One of the world's leading marketing experts, Gary Vaynerchuk runs VaynerMedia, one of the hottest digital agencies around.

Just out of college, Gary grew his family wine business from a $4M to a $45M business in just five years. Gary was also an early investor in companies including Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and Uber.

Schedule subject to change. Programme peut être soumis à modification.

